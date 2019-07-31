CM Arvind Kejriwal led- Delhi government has banned selling of Budweiser, Hoegaarden beers in the national capital for 3 years over tax evasion.

The Delhi government has restricted world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev from selling its products in the national capital for next three years over evading state taxes, said reports.

As per the reports, the Delhi government has orders to ban accused company’s product after a probe which found that beer maker SABMiller, own by AB InBev, has been using duplicate barcodes on beer bottles to pay low taxes.

On the other side, AB InBev denied the allegations, said, the company will knock the doors of court to get justice.

“The barcodes were being duplicated by … SABMiller and supplied to the retail outlets to evade payment of excise duty,” said a 19-page order, dated July 16, which detailed the findings.

In last week’s direction, the Delhi authority had pressured to blavk list AB InBev for atleast three years. A senior Delhi government official told media that the officials have also called for tsealing of 2 AB InBev’s warehouses and actions have already been taken.

Adding that no fresh stock of AB InBev beer brands will available in the market, liquor shops or at any of the city restaurants. “This means the company is debarred from Delhi market for all purposes, unless they appeal against this,” said official.

AB InBev, which is popular for its beer brands Budweiser, Hoegaarden and Stella Artois, in its defense said that the Delhi government’s allegations are false and have been level keeping in mind operations of SABMiller prior to its takeover. Now the beer company has decided to have a legal fight and are seekingd fair hearing on the matter.

