NewsX #BuildingIndia conclave, a unique platform that accounts for the various factors imperative for nations growth and recognizes the extraordinary contribution of stakeholders towards shaping India's future, was held today in New Delhi. The summit was inaugurated by Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and other key speakers from the real estate sector, urban planning and bureaucrats. The Summit witnessed discussions on India's future on the development plank especially on issues like urban development planning, sustainable development, how development can take place keeping the aspect of pollution, and other issues like what does a smart city means in India.

Addressing the event, Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri begun by saying that it’s the duty of a state to ensure the every citizen gets basic needs like roti, kapda and makaan (food, clothing and home). He said that the test of a government is its ability to deliver goods and services in a tangible manner. Speaking on urban development and housing for all, Hardeep Singh Puri lauded government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat initiatives.

Speaking about urban planning especially in cities like Delhi and other metros, Hardeep Singh Puri while emphasizing on the need to have better transport facilities, said that he wouldn’t allow anybody to held Delhi metro responsible. During his address, Hardeep Singh Puti did hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi and said that it was delaying projects in the national capital.

The #BuildingIndia conclave also witnessed dedicated sessions on Indian Railways with Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of the Indian Railway Board. Lohani spoke about modernising railways, how the Indian railways was focusing more on safety, clean trains and railways stations, semi-high speed trains, modernising railway stations, meet its targets and other issues. Lohani specifically talked about the development of dedicated freight corridors or separate tracks of goods trains.

The conclave also saw discussion on smart cities and how relevant were they in the present times. What is a smart city and how future planning can happen keeping the increasing population in the country. Also the conclave focused on real estate sector and how the dream of affordable housing can be fulfilled keeping in mind the sustainable development.

Hardeep Singh Puri also honoured people from the urban sector planning and those working in different development projects at the NewsX Building India conclave and awards.

