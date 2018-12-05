Bulandhshar mob violence: Two minor boys were named as accused in the cow slaughter case that took place in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshar on Monday. Following the incident, a massive protest erupted under Syani police station in which a police inspector and a youth lost thier lives. The inspector was shot in the head with a .32 calibre bullet, post-mortem report said.

The UP police held over 70 people, including some with alleged links to RSS affiliated-Bajrang Dal outfit, in the mob violence case in Bulandshehar

Bulandhshar mob violence: Two minor boys were named as accused in the cow slaughter case in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandhshar which took place on Monday, December 3, that led to the murder of police inspector and a youth, reported NDTV. The two boys, who are cousins, are among seven locals Muslims who were named in a complaint of alleged cow slaughter by a Bajrang Dal activist, Yagesh Raj. The complainant is himself the main accused in second case-murder of police inspector Subodh Singh. He has been reported missing since the incident. Raj is allegedly the district convenor of the Bajrang Dal, that is the youth faction of the Hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

However, the village has expressed shock over the kids’ name in the cow slaughter case. The father of one of the boys reportedly said that the duo wasn’t present in the village when the incident took place. He further said that the cops came to our house and asked us to come to the police station, where we spent 4 fours. The police took the boys name and also the father’s mobile phone, he added.

To this, the UP police said further scrutiny or arrests will only take place after a thorough probe. Asked about the boys’ names as accused, they said they were duty-bound to include the children as their names were mentioned in the complaint.

Meanwhile, the state police held over 70 people, including some with alleged links to RSS affiliated-Bajrang Dal outfit, in the mob violence case in Bulandshehar which escalated following the alleged discovery of cow carcasses in the village.

The charges in the mob violence include sedition, murder, attempt to murder, rioting and dacoity, as reported by The Hindu.

