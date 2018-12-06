Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of deceased SHO Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed by a mob protesting against cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Inspector Singh was killed in a clash between the officials and the protestors whoever raging after finding the carcasses of dead cow on display hung in a sugarcane field in Mahaw village.

The family of the deceased SHO, his wife and two sons went to Lucknow from Etah to meet the UP CM at his official residence. The meeting took place after Yogi drew heavy criticism from various quarters for not mentioning the death of the cop in the security review meet post the violence but only focusing on the cow slaughter angle which resulted in the tragedy. The family of the late inspector has levelled allegatiions against the administration for being soft on those who killed him.

SHO Subodh Singh along with his team of security personnel was trying to control the angry protestors who were increasingly becoming hard to control after cow carcasses were found hanging in a sugarcane field in Bulandshahr’s Mahaw village for public display. The protestors showered stones on the police party and the officer was shot with a 32 mm bullet which hit his head near the left eyebrow.

The opposition grilled the state CM for attending sound and light show at Gorakhpur and a kabaddi event the following morning when Bulandshahr was burning. The CM reviewed the security situation in the area on Tuesday before leaving for elections campaign in poll-bound Telangana.

It was alleged that Yogi was quick to order arrests of those involved in cow slaughter but took a soft stand against those who were involved in the killing of the police officer. After receiving severe backlash, he finally relented and declared that he would meet the family of the deceased.

A Bajrang Dal member who had initially reported the cow slaughter is the prime accused in the killing of the SHO. As the police are on a hunt for the offenders, he, through a WhatsApp video pleaded non-guilty saying that he was not a part of the raging mob which killed Subodh.

