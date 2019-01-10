Bulandshahr cop murder: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested another accused in murder case of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr violence. The accused was arrested from Hapur on Thursday and has been identified as BJP Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Aggarwal. Meanwhile, a delegation of CPI(M) has sought High Court-monitored probe into the Bulandshahr incident, alleging that attempts are being made by the Yogi Adityanath government to concentrate attention on the cow killing.

This comes days after the arrest of Yogesh Raj and Kalua, the two other accused in the case. DGP OP Singh, however, has claimed that Raj, a Bajrang Dal worker, was not the main accused in violence that killed policeman during Bulandshahr violence. Policeman Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in the violence that broke out on December 3 after carcasses of 25 cows were found in the outskirts of a village in the district.

Shikhar Aggarwal, accused in murder case of Inspector Subodh Singh in #BulandshahrViolence, arrested by Bulandshahr police from Hapur today pic.twitter.com/UTePsqiHV8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2019

The investigation into the Bulandhshahr violence has revealed that Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked with an axe before being shot with a .32mm bullet. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his police have faced intense criticism over their handling of the Bulandshahr violence.

