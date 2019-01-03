Bulandshahr cop murder case: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested the main accused Yogesh Raj in the murder of Bulandshahr’s Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh. Raj is known to be associated with right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

Bulandshahr cop murder case: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested the main accused Yogesh Raj in the murder of Bulandshahr’s Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh. Raj is known to be associated with right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal. Earlier on Tuesday, police had arrested a person named Kalua who was accused of attacking Inspector Subodh with an axe before he was shot in the head with .32 mm bullet.

It had been 30 days since Raj was dodging the police and had gone underground. Reports suggest he was arrested after Bajrang Dal handed him over to the police.

Raj is the one who is accused of inciting mob violence on December 3 upon discovering cow carcasses in the area. He even filed a complaint of cow killing against 10 accused.

Earlier, Yogesh had pleaded innocence through a video posted on Facebook. Due to delay in his arrest for over a month since the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police underwent a baptism of fire. The arrest has come on the heels of another similar incident being reported from eastern UP’s Ghazipur last week. The Opposition has come down heavily over the incidents calling the rule as jungle raj under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP regime.

