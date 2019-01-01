Bulandshahr cop killing: The police investigation into the murder of Bulandshahr's Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh has revealed that he was attacked with an axe. After that, the officer was shot in the head with a .32 mm bullet. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed on December 3 by a mob that went on a rampage after carcasses of more than 25 cows were found in the outskirts of a village in the district.

Bulandshahr violence case: An accused who allegedly attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar with an axe, has been arrested by the police and an axe was recovered from his possession. (Photo: ANI)

Bulandshahr cop killing: The police investigation into the murder of Bulandshahr’s Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh has revealed that he was attacked with an axe. After that, the officer was shot in the head with a .32 mm bullet. The accused who allegedly attacked the police officer with an axe has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Kalua. The other accused, Prashant Nutt, who allegedly pulled the trigger, was arrested on December 28. Speaking on police’s investigation, Atul Kumar Srivastava, Additional SP City Bulandshahr, said the axe has been recovered from the possession of Kalua. He further said the other accused involved in inspector’s murder will be arrested soon.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed on December 3 by a mob that went on a rampage after carcasses of more than 25 cows were found in the outskirts of a village in the district. His body was found in an SUV abandoned in a field.

Atul Kumar Srivastava, Additional SP City #Bulandshahr: During interrogation it was revealed that he was the person who attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar with an axe. The axe has been recovered from his possession; other accused persons will be arrested shortly. pic.twitter.com/BlHf76bgEf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2019

Yogesh Raj, who allegedly instigated the attacks, is still absconding. He is a member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal. However, he has denied these charges. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his police are facing backlash for the breakdown of law and order in the state as another such incident was reported from eastern UP’s Ghazipur on Saturday. The Opposition Congress said there was jungle raj under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP regime.

