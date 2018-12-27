Bulandshahr violence: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested the man who had shot inspector Subodh Kumar Singh when a violent mob was protesting after cow carcases were found in the district, following which the violence had erupted. According to police, the accused Prashant Natt has confessed to the crime.

Weeks after Bulandshahr violence where an inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed during mob violence, the state police on Thursday said that the man who fired at the inspector has been arrested who has also confessed to the crime. The accused has been identified as Prashant Natt. According to reports, he has been arrested from Noida-Bulandshahr border. Violence in Bulandshahr had erupted after people in the district had found cow carcases. Locals in the area who were protesting against the incident turned violent erupting clashes between them and the police in which a police officer station master sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and also a civilian.

Speaking on the matter, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the accused who has been arrested from Bulandshahr Noida border has confessed to the crime that he had shot at the inspector during the interrogation. They expect that more information will come to light about the incident during the interrogation.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Bulandshahr incident was a political conspiracy against the state government by those who were not able to perform on political grounds. However, following the incident, the UP government received a lot of flak from the opposition parties and former bureaucrats who slammed the chief minister for lawlessness and witnessing such a mockery of the law and order in the state.

