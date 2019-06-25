In a shocking incident at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, a man ran over 2 elderly women after trying to molest a young woman from the same family.

In a horrific incident at Bulandshahr last night, two elderly women from a family were killed after a car ran over them by a driver allegedly who tried to molest one of the woman from the family yesterday night. After being hit by the car, two others were also injured during the incident.

By going through the CCTV camera footage, the car is being seen coming with high speed and running over the 2 elderly women. Soon, a group of people can be seen running after the car and gathering around the people injured in the accident.

The police after filing the accident case, has informed that they have broadened the scope of the investigation and have included the allegations casted by the family that an upper caste 30-year-old man ran over two Dalit women, post his attempts to molest a 22-year-old female from the same family were protested by the family members.

In a video recorded by someone present at the crime scene, the harassed woman can be seen describing the details of entire incident, about how the man was harassing her. She alleged that the man threatened her few minutes before he ran over his car on 2 of her family members.

The police after receiving the written complaint of molestation attempt leading to accident from the family has included that in their First Information Report (FIR) and is looking out for arresting the accused.

