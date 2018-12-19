On December 3, two people including in-charge of Sayana Police Station were killed by a mob that went on a rampage after carcasses of 25 cows were discovered dumped outside a village in Bulandshahr district. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had said that Bulandshar mob violence was part of a larger conspiracy and not just a matter of law and order.

Bulandshahr mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including a Station House Officer (SHO) last month. Three persons were arrested in an alleged case of cow slaughter They have been identified as Nadeem, Raees and Kaala. The police claimed it had gathered evidence against them and they have seized a vehicle that was used to transport beef. Bulandshahr SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said Kaala was arrested two years ago in a cow slaughter case and is currently out on bail. He further added that the two others were arrested for instigating violence have been identified as Sachin Singh alias Cobra and Johnny Chaudhary.

The killers of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, however, are still absconding. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the killings. The Uttar Pradesh Police further said that four men it arrested earlier on charges of cow slaughter that led to mob violence in Bulandshar are innocent.

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged filed by district Bajrang Dal convenor Yogesh Raj who claimed seven persons had slaughtered cows. Yogesh himself is wanted for the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The police said it would move the court for their release soon.

