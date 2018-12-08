Bulandshahr mob violence case: Two Uttar Pradesh policemen, including DSP Satya Prakash Sharma, were transferred on Saturday, December 8, due to thier failure in handling the situation which took place in Siyana village of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, December 3, after the alleged discovered of cow slaughter in the village.

Bulandshahr mob violence case: In a fresh development in the Bulandshahr mob violence case, two Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a DSP Satya Prakash Sharma were transferred on Saturday, December 8, due to thier failure in handling the situation which snowballed in Siyana village of Bulandshahr earlier this week, that led to the killing of a police inspector Subodh Kumar and civilian following the alleged discovery of cow carcass in the village. The DSP has been reportedly sent to Moradabad, while Suresh Kumar, the in-charge of Chingravathi police chowki has been transferred to Lalitpur.

Meanwhile, a day earlier a new twist came to light in the violence case, media reports said an Army Jawan is suspected behind the murder of police inspector Subodh Singh. The Jawan identified as Jeetu allegedly fired at the slain cop during the violence. Following the development, the Army said fullest cooperation is being extended to the UP police and all the necessary information will be announced by the police only after a thorough investigation. The other key accused in the murder case, Yogesh Raj, a Bajrang activist is still absconding.

DGP Headquarters: Syana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma has been transferred to Police Training College Moradabad. In-charge of Chingravathi police chowki Suresh Kumar has been transferred to Lalitpur. #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/C37pcEUUoz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2018

Meanwhile, on Friday Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said Bulandshahr the incident was an “accident” and the murder of the police inspector, who was the Investigating Officer of the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case was not a case of mob lynching.

He further said that no person in the case will be mitigated, illegal slaughtering, besides cow slaughters is banned in the Uttar Pradesh and the police officials will be answerable for the incident, he added.

Following the incident, BSP supremo Mayawati lashed out at the Yogi Aditynath government for the violence, claiming the “lawlessness” in the state was due to faulty and incorrect policies.

She further said the violence is a proof that Yogi’s government has lost influence over the Hindutva partisans who earlier targeted Dalits, Muslims and backward classes.

