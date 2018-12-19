The retired babus have written an open letter on the Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including Station House Officer Subodh Kumar Singh dead two weeks ago. The letter was signed by former foreign secretaries like Shyam Saran and Sujatha Singh and former National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon and other retired IAS, IFS and IPS officers.

Bulandshahr mob violence: Over 80 retired civil servants have called for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who they say, act as a high priest of the agenda of bigotry and majoritarian supremacy. The retired babus have written an open letter on the Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including Station House Officer Subodh Kumar Singh dead two weeks ago. The former bureaucrats in the letter said the killing of Subodh Kumar Singh was a deliberate attempt to send a message to Muslims living in the region. The former bureaucrats also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over such calculated hate acts against minority communities.

The former civil servants say the politics of hate, division and exclusion is poisonous. The letter was signed by former foreign secretaries like Shyam Saran and Sujatha Singh and former National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon and other retired IAS, IFS and IPS officers. The former bureaucrats further asked top state officials including Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary to perform their constitutional duties fearlessly. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had earlier said that Bulandshahr mob violence was a conspiracy and not just a matter of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has called Bulandshahr mob violence a political conspiracy, amending his earlier assessment when he called the incident an accident. Earlier, the chief minister had said that it was not a case of mob lynching. So far, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the case. Three people were arrested yesterday in connection with the case, though the killers of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh are still absconding.

