While the debate surrounding the problems faced by minorities and Dalits in the country still doesn’t seem to be taking a rest, a case was reported from BJP-led Uttar Pradesh where a man was forced to lick his saliva from the floor. The following punishment for the elderly man came in after his son had married a Muslim woman in Bulandshahr. After disrespecting the father of the son, the Panchayat ordered the family to leave the village. The matter was highlighted after the Dalit man had filed a police complaint. Taking cognizance of the complaint filed, the investigating police officer said that a strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

The victim’s father was later identified as Shree Krishna. Current reports suggest that the investigating police have arrested at least two people in this regard and are further investigating the matter.

#Bulandshahr: Dalit man says, "During a Panchayat meeting I was asked to spit &lick my own spit because my son married a Muslim girl. Panchayat also asked me to leave the village. They said that my wife & daughter should be paraded naked. I have filed a complained with police." — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2018

In a complaint filed with the police, Krishna said that after panchayat had forced him to lick his spit from the ground they asked him to vacate the village as he had brought a bad name to it. The father added that the panchayat also threatened his wife and daughter of parading them naked.

The following incident took place after Krishna’s 21-year-old son eloped with an 18-year-old Muslim girl from the village. After this, the family of the girl filed a complaint against Krishna’s son for kidnapping their daughter. Later, the police located the couple and they were brought back to the village. As per a report by The Hindu, the Muslim girl said that she had gone with the boy of her own and added that she still wants to be with him. Since the couple were of legal age, the court didn’t show any disagreement and allowed the couple to get married.

Following court’s orders, the couple was married. Concerned about the safety of his son, the father asked them to leave the village. Reports suggest that on June 26, Krishna was summoned by the panchayat as the family of the girl wanted to settle the matter. Krishna said that he was denied a chair and was asked to sit on the ground and was later forced by panchayat to lick his spit.

