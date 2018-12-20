Talented Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has recently shared his views on the Bulandshahr violence and said that they are witnessing a time when a cow's death has become more important than the life of a police officer. The actor added that he does not see the situation improving anytime soon in the future.

One of the most talent Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah has shared his views on the Bulandshahr violence where a police officer was murdered and another civilian lost his life in police firing. Speaking on the violence which took place after cow carcasses were found in the district, Naseeruddin Shah has said that a cow’s death has become more important than the life of a police officer. The actor added that he does not see the situation improving anytime soon in the future.

The actor continued to say that a trend is being witnessed when a cow’s life has become more important than a police officer life. Naseeruddin Shah said this during a conversation with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India. He also talked about the impunity which has been provided to those who take law into their own hands and said that it was now difficult to stop all this since the poison has been already spread.

Further speaking his thoughts on the society, Naseeruddin Shah expressed his fear about his children who he said they had no religion. Naseeruddin Shah mentioned that his children have not received any religious education but he has received it and likewise his wife Ratna also belongs to a liberal background. The actor said that he is worried as to what will have if his children are stopped by some mob someday and they are asked about their religion. Naseeruddin Shah added that he does not see that the situation will be improving anytime soon from now.

Prior to this, the talented actor a few days back had taken it to his Facebook wall and shared his that opinion about Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The actor had said that Virat Kohli is not the best batsman in the world but also the worst behaved player.

