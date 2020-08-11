BSP Supremo Mayawati has demanded justice for a girl who died on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing. Condemning the incident, Mayawati said on Twitter that this incident is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. She further demanded strict legal action against culprits.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has condemned the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has demanded action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “The promising student Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that the UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately.”

बुलन्दशहर में अपने चाचा के साथ बाईक पर जा रही होनहार छात्रा सुदीक्षा भाटी को मनचलों की वजह से अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी, जो अति-दुःखद, अति-शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। बेटियाँ आखिर कैसे आगे बढ़ेंगी? यूपी सरकार तुरन्त दोषियों के विरूद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह पुरजोर माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 11, 2020

“A girl named Sudeeksha of Dadri was going to her maternal uncle’s home in Bulandshahr with her paternal uncle. They had an accident on their way and the girl died. We are trying to nab the accused. Further probe is underway. The family has said that she was studying in America,” said Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Bulandhshahr.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. “We were going to my son’s college in Jahangirabad of Bulandshahr to take documents. On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt and she died. I was injured too,” he said.

“She was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. She was to leave for America on August 20 and we were going to Jahangirabad as she wanted to meet her paternal uncle before leaving for the US,” he added.

Omkaar Bhati, a relative of Sudeeksha said, “She was going to her maternal uncle’s home with her paternal uncle on a bike. Two boys came on a bullet and they were passing comments while following Sudeeksha. They (bikers) overtake and suddenly pulled the emergency brake and an accident occurred. Sudeeksha died on the spot. She was district topper and she was studying in the US.”

