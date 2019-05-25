The three children were brutally murdered and their bodies were dumped in a tubewell reservoir in a cane field in Uttar Pradesh's district Bulandshahr. The bodies were retrieved early morning on Saturday 15km away in village Dhatoori under Salempur police station.

Reports say that there were blood stains all over the field and several used cartridges have also been found near the site. The incident occurred in Faisalabad locality of Bulandshahr from where the children were abducted on Friday. The deceased was between 8 and 10 years old and have been identified as Abdul (8), Aasma (7) and Aleeba (8). The children belonged to the same family. The motive is yet to be ascertained but the police are suspecting an ongoing family rivalry behind the gruesome murders.

Bulandshahr: Bodies of 3 children of a family who were shot dead were retrieved from a well, early morning today in Salempur area. SSP N Kolanchi says, 'A Constable & SHO have been suspended. Four teams are working on the case. Strictest action will be taken in the case.' pic.twitter.com/YG9QzplJuO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2019

According to police, one of the suspect, namely Salman Malik is emerging as the primary accused who nurtured enmity with the family of the deceased children and had threatened them earlier too.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Salam Malik was particularly unhappy for not being invited for Roza Iftaar Party organised to buy the family and so he could have abducted children and murdered them brutally.

In the case, two police officers, SHO Dhruv Bhushan Dubey and constable Ashok Kumar been suspended for not taking immediate action when the family reported the missing case of their children.

SSP Bulandshahr N Kolanchi has deployed four teams to crack the murder case and arrest the culprit. He has also suspended two cops, including SHO of Bulandshahr. However, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

