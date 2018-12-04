A day after violent clashes erupted in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh over allegations of cow slaughter, the state police arrested 2 and detained 4 out of the 27 persons named in the FIR against the violence. Police have registered two FIRs, one against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the violent protests which followed thereafter.

A day after violent clashes erupted in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh over allegations of cow slaughter, the state police arrested 2 and detained 4 out of the 27 persons named in the FIR in case of Inspector Subodh Kumar’s death. Kumar had reportedly tried to control mob violence, that was triggered after carcasses of 25 cows were found in the forests close to a police post.

A local man was also killed, more than 5 policemen were wounded in the violence provoked by allegations of cow slaughter. Police have registered two FIRs, one against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the violent protests which followed thereafter.

Earlier today, last rites of Inspector Subodh were performed. Additional Director General (ADG) of Meerut Zone and Inspector General (IG) Meerut Zone, and other officials were present during the procession.

Thereafter sharing details of the investigation and arrests made so far, ADG said that 27 people have been named in the FIR registered in the case and 2 named accused have been arrested. 60 unnamed people have also been mentioned in the FIR, and attempts are ongoing to nab all of them.

ADG also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IG Range Meerut will investigate the matter. The SIT will focus on how did the incident occurred and why the mob got violent and how many people were there with the Inspector at the spot.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who’s currently in Rajasthan campaigning for the party, announced a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased and an extraordinary pension that will be provided to the wife.

Meanwhile, the deceased Inspector’s son, Abhishek, asserted that his father wanted his kids to become good citizens. He said that his father wanted them not to have any religious biases. His father always believed that all citizens were equal and should stay united.

