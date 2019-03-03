Bulandshahr violence: Reports said that around 38 people have been named in the chargesheet out of which 5 were charged with the murder of inspector Singh. It has been further noted that the court is likely to go through the chargesheet on Monday. Among the five accused, one is Prashant Natt, the prime accused in the case, who was arrested a few days after the incidence.

As per the autopsy report, a bullet stuck inside Singh's skull and he also hit by stones

Bulandshahr violence: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet before a local court in the Bulandshahr violence case, which claimed the life of a police inspector, Subodh Singh. Reports said that around 38 people have been named in the chargesheet out of which 5 were charged with the murder of inspector Singh. It has been further noted that the court is likely to go through the chargesheet on Monday.

Among the five accused, one is Prashant Natt, the prime accused in the case, who was arrested a few days after the incidence. The police have also claimed the mobile phone of the slain UP cop was found at his residence.

Other accused is Yogesh Rajesh, an active member of Bajrang Dal. He is also one of the key accused in the case and has been charged with inciting riots and arson, the reports said.

The trial will start soon if the court accepts the chargesheet on March 4, 2016. The police claimed that Subodh Singh was surrounded by the five men on the day of violence and one of them shot at him.

On December 3, 2018, Subodh Kumar Singh succumbed to bullet injury after a mob clashing over alleged cow slaughter turned against him.

The investigation going around the case has also revealed that Inspector Singh was attacked with an axe before being shot with a .32mm bullet.

On January 14, 2019, the UP Police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against 3 accused — Nadeem, Mahbub Ali and Azhar — in cow slaughtering.

