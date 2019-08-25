Six men accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence got out in bail and welcomed with garlands and chants of Jai Shri Ram by the supporters. The accused were arrested after the body of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh found inside his car

Six men accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence, which led to the murder of a police inspector, were welcomed with garlands and chants of Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai. After the accused were released on bail, members and supporters of right-wing groups welcomed them with cheers and slogans. Shikhar Agarwal, who is the key accused in the mob violence, is the chief of the local BJP youth wing. Two other conspirators, Hema and Upendra Raghav, are also part of the right-wing group. The three other accused were identified as Saurav and Rahit Raghav, Jeetu Fauji.

A video shot by locals shows key accused Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji being garlanded by their supporters and raising chanting Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram slogans, after they showed up outside the district jail on Saturday evening.

The mob violence took place after carcass of 25 cows were found by villagers outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3 last year. The angry mob started rampaging and attacked the local Chingrawathi police post. Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar were killed in the mob violence.

After releasing a cellphone video of the attack, the crowd could be seen shouting goli maaro. After the video went viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered for a quick investigation.

