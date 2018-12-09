The Uttar Pradesh police arrested jawan Jitendra Malik, a key suspect in the killing of Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir. Malik was posted in Srinagar, with the Rashtriya Rifles and was handed over by his unit after reports of his involvement in the killing surfaced on the media. According to the police, Malik was on a 15-day leave when the mob violence took place and he fled to Sopore the same evening inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed.

Days after a mob attacked policemen at a village in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh resulting in the death of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had tried to control mob violence, the Speical Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case arrested an armyman, a key suspect in the killing of Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Armyman, identified as Jitendra Malik was posted in Srinagar, with the Rashtriya Rifles and was handed over by his unit after reports of his involvement in the killing surfaced on the media. According to the police, Malik was on a 15-day leave when the mob violence took place and he fled to Sopore the same evening inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed.

Malik is being investigated for if he was the one who fired the shot that killed the police inspector. He was seen on several videos shot that day allegedly opening fire.

Though the Army is being tightlipped about the arrest, as per reports, the UP Police had made a formal request for Malik’s custody after his name surfaced in the killing of the police officer in Bulandshahar. The request by the police stated that he was accused of killing Inspector Subodh Kumar with his service weapon and has been named in the FIR.

Earlier, taking action into the incident, the UP government transferred the district police chief, SSP KB Singh. As per a report in the Indian Express, he’s been transferred to the DGP office in Lucknow and will await posting. He’s being replaced by Prabhakar Chaudhary, superintendent of Police (Sitapur). Chaudhary is a 2010 UP Cadre IPS officer.

Apart from the district police chief, SSP K B Singh, Siyana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma was also transferred on Saturday.

