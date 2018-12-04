Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed by a mob that went on the rampage against alleged illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, was shot in the head by 32 mm bullet, the postmortem report confirmed on Tuesday. Singh was posted at Syana police station and he had probed the Akhlaq lynching case in 2015.

According to additional director general (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar, another person Sumit (20) also died of gunshot wounds. Speaking to reporters, ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar said a bullet was recovered from the body of Sumit, who died in Bulandshahr violence yesterday. The final post-mortem report will ascertain the bore of the bullet. The ADG said four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. The police don’t know about the organizations yet, but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj who has not been arrested from Bulandshahr.

However, Anand Kumar clarified that it would be premature to say it was an intelligence failure or failure of any other agency and no action will be taken against any policeman till the probe is complete.

Wife of Subodh Singh told ANI that he worked with utter honesty and took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident, he had bullet injury twice before. But now nobody is giving him justice. Justice will be done only if his killers are killed, she said.

Wife of Policeman Subodh Singh: He worked with utter honesty & took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident, he had bullet injury twice before. But now nobody is giving him justice. Justice will be done only if his killers are killed. #Bulandshahar

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar has said violence in Bulandshahr was a pre-planned conspiracy by VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS. He said it is now clear that right-wing organisations were involved in violence as names of leaders belonged to their outfits have appeared in the FIR.

He wondered why protest took place on the same day as Muslim Ijtema event (religious event). The UP minister believes that Bulandhshar incident was an attempt to disturb the peace. Earlier in the day, sister of deceased policeman demanded that his brother should be declared martyr and a memorial should be built in his commemoration. She also denied accepting the financial assistance offered by Yogi Adityanath.

