Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates: Three persons have been arrested and four detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence by a mob that killed inspector Subodh Kumar Singh over rumours of cow slaughter in Bulandshahr district last evening. 27 persons have been named in the FIR, ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar has said. The FIR also mentions 60 unnamed people including leaders of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), reports said.

The police, so far, have lodged two FIRs in connection with violence that erupted in western Uttar Pradesh’s town. One FIR is against the alleged cattle slaughter while other against the violence by an angry mob that left 2 dead and several injured. Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

The police officer, who was investigating officer in Akhlaq lynching case, was reportedly killed while trying to contain violence that erupted after carcasses of 25 cows were found in the forests close to a post in the district where he was in charge.

