Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates: Three persons have been arrested and four detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence by a mob that killed inspector Subodh Kumar Singh over rumours of cow slaughter in Bulandshahr district last evening. 27 persons have been named in the FIR, ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar has said. The FIR also mentions 60 unnamed people including leaders of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), reports said.
The police, so far, have lodged two FIRs in connection with violence that erupted in western Uttar Pradesh’s town. One FIR is against the alleged cattle slaughter while other against the violence by an angry mob that left 2 dead and several injured. Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.
The police officer, who was investigating officer in Akhlaq lynching case, was reportedly killed while trying to contain violence that erupted after carcasses of 25 cows were found in the forests close to a post in the district where he was in charge.
Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Yogi Adityanath only keeps saying cow cow cow'
Sister of deceased policeman Subodh Kumar Singh said his brother was killed due to his connections with Akhlaq lynching case. She further called it is a conspiracy by police to cover their wrongdoings. She further demanded that the police officer should be declared martyr and a memorial should be built in his remembrance. She denied to accept the financial assistance offered by Yogi Adityanath and hit out at UP CM for his cow vigilantism rhetoric, saying that he only keeps saying cow, cow, cow.
Sister of Policeman Subodh Singh:My brother was investigating Akhlaq case&that is why he was killed,its a conspiracy by Police.He should be declared martyr and memorial should be built. We do not want money. CM only keeps saying cow cow cow. #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/ohILXKCj3w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018
Bulandshahr violence has let down humanity: Naqvi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has condemned the violence that took place in Bulandshahr last evening. The minister said Bulandshahr incidence has let down humanity. Naqvi, one of the few minority faces in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, said perpetrators of the violence should be brought to justice. He further urged people to be aware of the retrograde elements who are inciting violence for their own interests.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: What happened in #Bulandshahr has let down humanity. State govt has said that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice without any bias.I appeal to people to stay cautious of the elements who are creating unrest for their own interests pic.twitter.com/JYxuM2IZ2E— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
Father wanted me to become a good citizen: Deceased Inspector's son
Abhishek, son of deceased inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, has said his father wanted him to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in the Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life in religious violence? he asked.
Abhishek, son of deceased policeman Subodh Kumar Singh: My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life? #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/zpFJoI4O2R— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018
Azam Khan questions circumstances leading to murder of Subodh Kumar Singh
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has questioned the circumstances leading to the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Azam Khan asserted that if the carcasses found were indeed of cattle, police must probe as to how the animal remains were at the said spot as there is no minority population in the particular area.
Azam Khan,Samajwadi Party: If it is indeed cattle carcass then Police should also probe as to who brought the carcass there, as there is no minority population in that particular area. #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/x3Qq8ByU02— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018