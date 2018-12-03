Bulandshahr violence LIVE updates: Several protests broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday after an inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was reportedly killed when violent mobs pelted stones at policemen during a protest against illegal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha said. According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries after a violent mob pelted stones on the police station.

Several protests broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday after an inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was reportedly killed during a clash with people who were protesting against illegal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha said. According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries after a violent mob pelted stones on the police station. At least four policemen and 1 civilian suffered severe injury due to stone pelting. The condition of a police constable, who sustained bullet injury, is said to be critical.

The protest took a violent turn after activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV)and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest on the state highway near Chigarwathi chowk under Shyana police station area with a carcass said to be of a cow. Another group of protesters gheraoed the police station and shouted slogans. The protest turned more violent after the police exerted force to disperse the crowd.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

