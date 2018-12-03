Several protests broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday after an inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was reportedly killed during a clash with people who were protesting against illegal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha said. According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries after a violent mob pelted stones on the police station. At least four policemen and 1 civilian suffered severe injury due to stone pelting. The condition of a police constable, who sustained bullet injury, is said to be critical.
The protest took a violent turn after activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV)and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest on the state highway near Chigarwathi chowk under Shyana police station area with a carcass said to be of a cow. Another group of protesters gheraoed the police station and shouted slogans. The protest turned more violent after the police exerted force to disperse the crowd.
Several people have been reported to be injured during the clashes over illegal slaughterhouse. Massive police forces have been deployed at the spot.
Several vehicles have been set ablaze following the clashes between the police personnel and a mob. Also, security forces have been deployed on Hapur road to stop the vehicles coming back from Ijtema.