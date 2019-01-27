Bulandshahr violence: Two months after a police inspector in UP was killed in clashes over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandhshahr, the city police have found his mobile phone from the house of main accused Prashant Natt. The investigation into the matter is still underway and the search for his pistol is still underway.

Bulandshahr violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday recovered the mobile phone of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in Bulandshahr violence, from the house of main accused Prashant Natt. The ANI quoted superintendent of police Atul Srivastav saying that the police received the information through sources about the location of the mobile phone of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. It was then recovered in a search operation at the location. He further added that the search operation into the matter is underway. On December 3, 2018, Subodh Kumar Singh succumbed to bullet injury after a mob clashing over alleged cow slaughter turned against him.

