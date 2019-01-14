Bulandshahr violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against 3 accused in cow slaughtering in the Bulandshahr violence case. On December 3, some cattle carcasses were found in fields of Mahaw village in Siyana of Bulandshahr.

In the Bulandshahr violence case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against 3 accused in cow slaughtering. The incident took place a month ago in Siyana tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. According to the police reports, 3 accused cow slaughters have been identified as Nadeem, Mahbub Ali and Azhar and the investigating agency has levelled charges of an act of terror against them. The police said that the act was done to disturb the peace in the area.

If the reports are to be believed, On December 3, some cattle carcasses were found in fields of Mahaw village in Siyana of Bulandshahr. Following the alleged cow slaughtering, an uncontrolled mob attacked the local police post. During the violence, 2 people died including a local Sumit Kumar and police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

To investigate the matter, Bulandshahr Police lodged 2 separate FIRs at the Siyana police station. In the violence case, police booked around 80 people, say reports.

Responding to a question of whether the stringent NSA was invoked against cow slaughtering accused, District Magistrate Anuj Jha agreed and said ‘Yes’.

