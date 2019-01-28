Bulandshahr violence: The wife of Prashant Nutt — a key accused in Bulandshahr violence, which claimed a life of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh — on Monday alleged that the mobile phone of the slain police inspector was recovered from the accused residence was planted by the police itself. Earlier on Sunday, January 27, the UP police had conducted a search operation at Natt’s house. The police also claimed to have recovered six mobile phones from the accused residence. However, Prashant’s wife has denied all the claims made by the UP police.
She said that a police team went to them with a search warrant. The police then asked her to show them Prashant’s room. She asserted that two cops went to his room and kept the mobile phone on a dressing table there. When the family protested against their action, the cops asked the family to shut up. “Police had brought the phone along with themselves,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying”.
On the contrary, the superintendent of police Atul Srivastav told ANI that the police received the information through sources about the location of the deceased’s policeman Subodh Kumar. The police added that devices have been sent for checking to find some more clues into the matter.
The police had arrested the Prashant Natt from the Bulandshahr-Noida border on December 27, 2018. During the interrogation, Natt had also confessed to his crime that he shot at the inspector. Two other accused, Yogesh Raj and Kalua, were also arrested in connection with the matter. The report said that over 30 people have been arrested in the case, in which a constable and local was killed after a mob clashing over alleged cow slaughter turned against him.
