Bulandshahr violence: A day after UP police claimed to have recovered the slain police inspector's mobile phone from one of the key accused residence, his wife has alleged that the police has itself planted the phone at their residence. Earlier on Sunday, January 28, the UP police had conducted a search operation at Natt's house.

Bulandshahr violence: The wife of Prashant Nutt — a key accused in Bulandshahr violence, which claimed a life of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh — on Monday alleged that the mobile phone of the slain police inspector was recovered from the accused residence was planted by the police itself. Earlier on Sunday, January 27, the UP police had conducted a search operation at Natt’s house. The police also claimed to have recovered six mobile phones from the accused residence. However, Prashant’s wife has denied all the claims made by the UP police.

She said that a police team went to them with a search warrant. The police then asked her to show them Prashant’s room. She asserted that two cops went to his room and kept the mobile phone on a dressing table there. When the family protested against their action, the cops asked the family to shut up. “Police had brought the phone along with themselves,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying”.

Bulandshahr: Wife of Prashant Natt, accused in #BulandshahrViolence case arrested on 27 December, allege that the mobile phone of Inspector Subodh Kumar which was seized from their home y'day was kept there by the police team itself which had come to search the place.(27.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/njqrCvWOgA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2019

Wife of Prashant Natt: Police came to us saying they have a search warrant. They asked which room is Prashant's. 2 cops went in&kept a phone on the dressing table there. When we said it isn't ours, they told us to shut up. Police had brought the phone along with themselves.(27.1) pic.twitter.com/RT6UchRoqE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2019

On the contrary, the superintendent of police Atul Srivastav told ANI that the police received the information through sources about the location of the deceased’s policeman Subodh Kumar. The police added that devices have been sent for checking to find some more clues into the matter.

The police had arrested the Prashant Natt from the Bulandshahr-Noida border on December 27, 2018. During the interrogation, Natt had also confessed to his crime that he shot at the inspector. Two other accused, Yogesh Raj and Kalua, were also arrested in connection with the matter. The report said that over 30 people have been arrested in the case, in which a constable and local was killed after a mob clashing over alleged cow slaughter turned against him.

