Days after the Bulandshahr violence which had erupted following an incident of cow slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday moved the court to seek the release of four Muslim men who had been detained in the incident but after the initial investigation, it has come to light that they are innocent. The Bulandshahr incident had taken place on December 3, however, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today termed it a political conspiracy against his government.

A couple of weeks after December 3 Bulandshahr violence, the Uttar Pradesh police has now moved to court to seek the release of four Muslim men who have been arrested earlier on the alleged allegation of cow slaughter. Violence had erupted in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh after cow carcases were found in the city and two people including a police station SHO inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian had lost their lives. Approaching the court for the release of the four men, the police officials said that upon further investigation in the case, it has surfaced that those who have been arrested earlier had no role in the cow slaughter incident.

Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police in a statement said that the four suspected Muslim men who have been in the custody for the past 16 days are innocent, therefore, they should be released. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday witnessed massive uproar created by the opposition parties including Samajwadi Party (SP)-led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MLAs.

Earlier in the day, the opposition had hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government for the incident questioning the law and order in the state and also slammed the government on the plight of the farmers. However, hitting back at the opposition, fire-brand chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Bulandshahr violence a political conspiracy against his government. He said that it was a conspiracy by those who had failed on the political grounds. He also said that his administration should be thanked for carrying out the investigation in the case and detaining those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, following the Bulandshahr violence, around 80 former bureaucrats including IAS, IFS and other officials have demanded Chief Minister’s resignation for failing to control the law and order in the state and violence which took place in cow slaughter incident. Some have even accused the government of playing to the majoritarian supremacy.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More