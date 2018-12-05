A purported video of the Bulandshahr violence has surfaced which shows angry mob running after the police vehicles. It can be clearly seen in the video how violent and angry people were who were chasing police vehicles. A police inspector and a civilian had lost their lives in the violence.

A purported video of the Bulandshahr violence has surfaced which shows angry mob running after the police vehicles. It can be clearly seen in the video how violent and angry the people were who chasing police vehicles. After a few moments, according to the video, several men among the angry mob start talking about fire rounds and says that a bullet has been fired, a bullet has been fired. After a while, the crowd is seen carrying the youth who was injured after the gunshots were heard.

According to reports, the youth who got injured after the fire shots were heard was Sumit, who is seen being handled by the people. Meanwhile, the mob gets more violent and proceed towards the inspector who was alone at that time. The angry mob is being heard abusing the cops continuously and chanting words like maaro, maaro (attack).

Reports say that Sumit had gone to drop one of his friends to a bus stop but did not return and lost his life in the violence. Following his death, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an exgratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased while the District Magistrate (DM) has already offered Rs 5 lakh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More