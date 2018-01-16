A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Monday in Rohini, allegedly by Delhi's dreaded gangster Jitender alias Gogi. Gogi has been on a run since he escaped from police custody in July 2016. Since then, various teams of Delhi Police and the Special Cell have been working to nab him.

In a horrendous incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead on Monday in Rohini, allegedly by Delhi’s dreaded gangster Jitender alias Gogi. The incident took place in broad daylight when the victim was having chhole bhature. According to reports in the Indian Express, the victim was standing at a roadside eatery around 1:30 pm when three men came in a car and shot at least 15 bullets into his face and head. it is the third such killing by Gogi in last four months. The police are still trying to nab him.

According to DCP(Rohini), Rajneesh Gupta said the victim was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. “He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” quoted Indian Express as Gupta said. The CCTV footage shows the three men shot the victim in a crowded area of the market which caused a hustle in the market. The three men then got into grey Honda City and escaped the spot. The victim is a resident of Alipur and was an alleged acquaintance to Gogi and had committed various crimes in Delhi and Haryana. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to a source, “Gogi generally guns down his targets by pumping bullets on their face. Bhardwaj too sustained bullet injuries on his face.” Gogi has been on a run since he escaped from police custody in July 2016 while he was present for court’s hearing in Haryana’s Jind districts. Since then, various teams of Delhi Police and the Special Cell have been working to nab him.