The Godrej Group has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the proposed acquisition of its property in Mumbai, Vikhroli for the government's crucial Bullet train project, which was signed in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Shinzo Abe.

As per the route map, one of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhrol, which belongs to Godrej Construction

The Godrej Group moved the Bombay High Court against the acquisition of its prime property in Mumbai’s Vikhrol area for the Central government’s pivotal Bullet Train project, between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The firm has sought a direction to the government authorities, who are seeking to alter the project so that it gets about 8.6 acres of land, which belongs to Godrej.

Launched in September 2017, the foundation stone of the Bullet Train project was laid by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, according to the project, Japan is likely to provide loan of about Rs 90,000 crore at a a very low interest rate of 0.1 per cent over 50 years to India.

The repayment of the loan is to begin after 15 years of receiving the loan. Formally called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, it will run at a speed of 18 metres for most of its route.

According to the ongoing alignment, of the total 508.17 km of rail track between Mumbai and Ahemdabad, nearly 21km is expected to be underground. As per the route map, one of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhrol, which belongs to Godrej Construction.

As per media reports, Godrej does not agree to the acquisition and the petition was signed last month, which is expected to be heard by a single judge bench of the high court on July 31.

4 farmers from Gujarat have petitioned the high court in their state against the land acquisition for the project, as reported by news agency PTI.

