Former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique succumbed to his injuries following a brutal attack by three heavily armed assailants. As he lay gravely injured, Siddique’s haunting final words were, “Bullets hit me, I won’t survive. I will die,” according to party workers who witnessed the assassination attempt.

The Fatal Attack and Immediate Aftermath

The attack occurred on October 12, shortly after Siddique had attended his daily Namaz. According to reports, his son, Zeeshan Siddique, informed his father that he was heading to Chetna College for food. Baba Siddique assured him that he would follow shortly after completing some work. The father and son had a scheduled meeting on Sunday to discuss the opening of a new project in Naupada, a local newspaper, Free Press Journal, reported.

However, as Siddique left his office, accompanied by party workers, a police bodyguard, and his driver, tragedy struck. As they reached his car, three gunmen opened fire. According to a police officer’s statement, two bullets struck Siddique in the chest, and a third bullet hit a bystander in the leg. Following the attack, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where medical teams tried to save him, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Siddique’s Political Journey

Born Ziauddin Siddique, Baba Siddique came from a modest background. His father worked as a wristwatch repairman at a small stall in Fort, South Mumbai. Despite these humble beginnings, young Siddique found himself drawn to politics early in life. In 1977, as a teenager, he joined the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party. His leadership potential soon became evident, and he was later elected as NSUI’s Mumbai president.

Siddique’s political rise continued as he was appointed president of the Mumbai Youth Congress in 1988. During this period, he developed a close relationship with Sunil Dutt, the beloved actor-turned-politician, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai-North West. The two shared a strong bond, with Siddique often seen by the side of Dutt’s children, Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt, the latter of whom succeeded her father as an MP after his death.

Entering Mainstream Politics

Siddique’s formal entry into mainstream politics came in 1992 when he was elected as a municipal corporator in Mumbai. His strong presence in the political scene continued to grow as he served another term as corporator. In 1999, Siddique took a significant leap by winning the assembly seat for Bandra West, marking the beginning of his long-standing political career as a legislator. He would go on to serve three terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing Bandra West in 2004 and again in 2009.

A Life of Service Cut Short

Throughout his political career, Baba Siddique was known for his dedication to the people of Bandra West. His work in improving local infrastructure, addressing civic issues, and connecting with constituents earned him respect across political lines. However, his life was tragically cut short in a senseless act of violence that has left his family, political allies, and the community in mourning.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are currently investigating the attack, with a manhunt underway for the three assailants involved in the shooting. Authorities are exploring multiple motives for the assassination, though no official confirmation has been made. Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from political leaders, party members, and supporters who remembered Siddique for his unwavering commitment to public service.