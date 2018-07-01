The Delhi Police investigating the case of 11 members of a family who were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Delhi Burari area on Sunday is hinting on some spiritual or mystical practice behind the death of the family members. Cops said that they have recovered some letters from the House

Following the death of 11 members of a family in suspicious circumstances in Delhi, the police investigating the case has hinted at some spiritual or mystical practice behind the death of the family members. The relatives of the victim family earlier in the day demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case after they ruled at the possibility of a suicide. 10 members of the family were found dead hanging from the roof in their house courtyard while a 75-year-old woman body was lying on the floor. The bodies were found in blindfolded and gagged state.

Speaking on the case, Joint Commissioner Police (crime) Alok Kumar said that the case has been transferred to them (crime branch) and they have inspected the site. He added that they have recovered some hand-written letters which suggest spiritual angle to the deaths. Further investigation will reveal more about the case.

Further elaborating about the letter recovered from the house, police said that coincidentally, the letters have a strong similarity with the manner in which the

mouths, eyes etc of the deceased were tied and taped. “The same is being investigated further to establish its links with the deaths,” cops said.

During search of the house, certain hand written notes have been found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family: Delhi Police on bodies of 11 people found in a house in #Delhi's Burari — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Among the 11 members of a family who were found dead in Delhi’s Burari, one was Narayana, a 75-year old woman, 60 year-old Pratibha, Priyanka a 30-year-old woman, 46-year-old Bhupi, Savita 42 years old, 24-year-old Neetu, 18-year-old Meenu, Dhruv 12 years old, 42-year-old Lalit, 3-year-old Tina and 12 year-old Shivam. The bodies have been sent to postmortem whose reports are awaited. Meanwhile, the investigation in the case is underway. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also visited the incident site.

