The bodies of 11 members of a family who were found dead in north Delhi’s Burari area were sent for the postmortem to ascertain the reason and time of their death on July 1. On July 2, the postmortem reports of 6 of 11 family members revealed that they died of asphyxiation. The reports further added that there were no signs of any struggle. With postmortem report of 6 family members out, reports of 5 are still awaited. The following development comes to light after the Delhi police had suggested that the family had committed suicide under some tantrik practice.

On July 1, Delhi police found 11 members of a family dead inside their house in Burari area. While some were found hanging from the ceiling, others were found lying on the floor with their hands tied and blindfolded.

Earlier, while commenting on the Burari death case, the deputy commissioner had said that they are investigating the case from all angles. Police reports suggested that 10 of a family were found hanging from a ceiling while an elderly woman was found lying on the floor of other room.

While the hand-written notes recovered from the Burari house give out chilling details suggesting that family performed occult practice, the relatives ruled out paranormal angle an claimed foul play.

The relatives of the family have claimed that the family was not facing any financial crisis and had no loan to their name. However, the recent report by SDM revealed that the deceased family was superstitious and did not follow any religion.

A few of the handwritten notes recovered from the house said that the people must be blindfolded in such a way that only zenith is visible which was quite similar with manner police recovered the dead bodies.

