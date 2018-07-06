Burari death mystery LIVE: In the murder mystery of 11 members of the Bhatia family in Delhi's Burari area, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a woman occultist in connection with the case. While the relatives are denying any occult angle, it seems prime suspect and one of the deceased Lalit Bhatia's mental disorder became the reason of the mass suicide. Till now, the Crime branch and Delhi Police have recovered CCTV footage and several documents that point out the possibility that it was Lalit Bhatia and his love for ghosts that turned into a gory incident.

In the wake of the suicide of 11 members of a family at their residence in Delhi’s Burari area, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a woman occultist. The mystery behind the suicide of 11 members of a family at their residence in Delhi’s Burari area has not been solved yet. With every new detail, the Delhi Police is coming across a new complication to unravel the reason behind the mass suicide. Reports suggested that it was Lalit Bhatia, the youngest son of Narayani Devi who orchestrated the entire ritual in which he along with his 10 family members lost their lives. It seems like it was Lalit Bhatia’s hallucinations and his mental condition that was behind the mass suicide of the family.

According to reports, the bodies of the family members were found hanging on the June 30, but the preparations of the alleged mass suicide have begun around 10 days ago. Recently, a CCTV footage that was obtained by the Crime Branch revealed that the family had bought the things to be used in the rituals a few days ago from a shop nearby to their Burari resident.

As per reports, they have bought five tables and bandages from a shop nearby their residence. During the investigation, the Crime Branch pointed out a possibility that it could be Lalit Bhatia and his wife Tina, who tied the hand of other family members. The whole purchasing took place at around 10:30pm on June 30.

Reports also suggested that the family also rehearsed the suicide several times before actually committing it to make it sure that nothing goes wrong. The investigations further revealed that Lalit and his wife were seen purchasing some goods related to Vastu Shastra between June 23 and June 30.

After going through Lalit Bhatia’s browsing history, the police revealed that he used to watch paranormal and ghost shows on the Internet. He was also researching the mystery of deaths and souls. he was last seen outside his home at the night of the incident chaining family’s pet dog.

