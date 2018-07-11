An entry in the register found from Chundawat's resident at Delhi's Burari revealed that the family knew that they might not be alive for the next Diwali. The police said that it was also written in the notes that because of someone's past mistakes the family is not able to achieve something. Besides this, it was also written in the notes that the soul of Lalit's father was accompanied by four other souls which were also longing for salvation.

On July 1, the 11 family members of a family were found dead in south Delhi’s Burari area that led to a chilling mystery. Recently a register was recovered from the spot that revealed some more shocking details about the family. In the registers recovered from the Chundawat’s residence, the police revealed that the family has mentioned about the “wandering souls” and also concluded that the family won’t see the next Diwali. An entry from Lalit Singh Chundawat, one of the deceased and the one who reportedly orchestrated the mass suicide mentioned that because of “someone’s mistakes” the family failed to “attain something.”

The entry from November 11, 2017, read that there are chances that the family could not celebrate the next Diwali and it would be better the warnings should not be ignored but need attention. The entry also read that the Dhanteras has passed away and because of someone’s past mistake that family is lacking to achieve something.

It has been earlier alleged that Lalit used to talk to his father and had visitations from his father during which he used to dictate notes and used to behave like his father, the police said.

Besides this, the notes written on July 19, 201,5 revealed that Lalit’s late father was also accompanied by four souls that were wandering with him. In the note,s it was suggested that the soul will be freed if the family improve themselves. Notably, the four souls accompanying Lalit’s father were of their various relatives who have died in the past. Reports said it was Sajjan Singh, Hira, Dayanand, Ganga Devi were accompanying him and wanting a salvation.

While Sajjan Singh was Lalit’s wife Tina’s father, Hira was Lalit’s brother in law and Ganga Devi was in-laws his sister Sujata Nagpal. The notes also mentioned the phone addiction of Dhruv and how ‘manglik dosh’ of Priyanka is affecting the marriage proposals for her.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More