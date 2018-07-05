In the deaths of 11 members of a family in Burari, Delhi Police in its investigation has found that there is not an outsider role. CCTV footage has revealed that family brought stools, wires used in the mass hanging.

Days after a shocking incident reported at the national capital, Delhi police, in its initial probe, has found that there is not an outsider role in deaths of 11 members of a family in Burari. CCTV footage of a camera installed at opposition the house shows a woman of the family bringing stool, which was one of the five stools that were used in the alleged mass suicide, in evening at around 10:00pm and fifteen minutes later, two boys bringing wires used in the hangings. Various media reports pointing towards the initial evidence have speculated that it a mass suicide.

