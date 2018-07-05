Days after a shocking incident reported at the national capital, Delhi police, in its initial probe, has found that there is not an outsider role in deaths of 11 members of a family in Burari. CCTV footage of a camera installed at opposition the house shows a woman of the family bringing stool, which was one of the five stools that were used in the alleged mass suicide, in evening at around 10:00pm and fifteen minutes later, two boys bringing wires used in the hangings. Various media reports pointing towards the initial evidence have speculated that it a mass suicide.
