The post-mortem reports of 10 of the 11 people who were found hanging in Delhi’s Burari is out and says their death was caused by hanging and has not mentioned any injury or sign of struggle either. Earlier, the post-mortem reports of 8 people had been issued under the Delhi Police, and 2 more were released today as part of the Crime Branch investigation. All reports had termed hanging as reason for their deaths. The only post-mortem report yet to come is that of Narayan Devi, the eldest deceased. Earlier, the Delhi Police had got the post-mortem done for all the deceased which had revealed hanging as the reason behind their deaths. The latest post-mortem was done on the requests of the Crime Branch that is probing the Burari case.

The deaths had aroused manifold speculation about why the family committed suicide. Some saw a supernatural element in the deaths, fearing ghosts and what not. All this speculation was due to selective media leaks by the Delhi Police of main suspect Lalit Bhatia’s diary, which lists too many occult details.

Here are the LIVE updates from Burari death case:

2:35 pm: Reports suggest the Bhatia family was close to trans person Guddi Yadav in the neighbourhood. Reports suggest Yadav used to visit the Bhatias on festivals or any other auspicious days.

2:30 pm: While people still remained shocked over the deaths, the residents were amazed after they saw Guddi Yadav distributing sweets after the deaths came to light. Yadav is reported to have said she was told to distribute sweets by Narayan Devi, the grandmother of the family now deceased.

2:20 pm: Initially, the police had called the Burari death case a mass suicide. But the discovery of Lalit Bhatia’s diary in the Bhatia house hinted towards excessive superstition and practice of tantric rituals.

2:15 pm: It’s been over two weeks since investigating authorities are trying to solve the Burari death case but all their efforts seem to be in vain as every other day a new development surfaces regarding the death of the 11 members of the Bhatia family.

