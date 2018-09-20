Once again trying to provoke India, Pakistan has released 20 commemorative postage stamps in order to show terrorists killed in security forces encounter in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as freedom icons. Among the 20 postage stamps which have been issued by Pakistan, it also includes terrorist Burhan Wani who was killed during an encounter with security forces in July 2016.

Pakistan in its another attempt to provoke India has released 20 commemorative postage stamps in order to show terrorists killed in security forces encounter in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as freedom icons. Among 20 postage stamps which have been issued by Pakistan, it also includes terrorist Burhan Wani who was killed during an encounter with security forces in July 2016 along with his two associates in Anantnag. According to an English daily report, Pakistan has released 20 postal stamps to highlight Kashmiri’s condition on the alleged accusation that they are being oppressed by the Indian forces.

Giving his reaction on this issue, former Union Minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari termed Islamabad’s act as an assault on India’s sovereignty and said that the neighbour was once again trying to provoke India.

According to reports, Pakistan has also listed 20 commemorative stamps on e-shopping sites including e-Bay and other sites. Islamabad is selling one postage stamp for USD 6.99 which comes to approximately Rs 500. However, it is selling the same postal stamp for Rs 8 only in Pakistan.

Manish Tewari though hit out at Pakistan for provoking India but also criticised the Indian government over its foreign policy towards Pakistan. Manish Tewari said that Pakistan first mutilated our soldier, and now has released Burhan Wani’s postal stamps, and meanwhile, it is also asking for peace. Manish Tewari said that what do they think that they can get away with this.

According to an English news portal, C Tamilvannan, philatelist, also reacted on the issue and said that by releasing such postage stamps, Pakistan was just trying to malign India’s image. He added that he has been into philatelist profession for more than 20 years but has never witnessed such actions where facts are being distorted.

