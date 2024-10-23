Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Burnt Body Of Ghaziabad Man Found In Greater Noida, Two Friends Arrested

The body of a man was discovered inside a charred car in the Nagla Nainsukh area of Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Authorities have sent Yadav’s body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to the police, the car was found burned near Nagla Nainsukh village, under the jurisdiction of Dadhari police station, on October 22.

Yadav’s family has filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of two of his friends, who were taken into custody for further legal action. His family mentioned that Yadav had left home with these two friends before his death.

ADCP Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, stated, “Last night, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted under the Dadri police station area. Police and forensic teams were called to the scene, where a charred body, later identified as Sanjay Yadav from Ghaziabad, was discovered inside. The family has informed us that there was an issue regarding jewellery, and both friends have been taken into custody. A formal complaint has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.”

A forensic team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)

