ButchersGang Uncovered: Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar Deskinned, Chopped And Dumped Across The City | Decoding Murder Plot

In the midst of the 2024 elections, the shocking murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata has sent ripples through the political sphere. The killing, carried out by the notorious #ButchersGang, is suspected to have been motivated by a business conflict. This gang, composed of ruthless contract killers, executed the brutal act with chilling precision.

The #ButchersGang

The assassination was orchestrated by a group of contract killers. The first, Jihad Hawaldar, is a 24-year-old Bangladeshi illegal immigrant living in Mumbai, and the son of Joynal Hawladar of Barakpur, West Bengal. Alongside him were Siam, Faisal Shaji, and Mostafiz, each playing a crucial role in the grim operation.

The Victim

Anwarul Azim Anar, a 56-year-old member of the Bangladesh Awami League, had a notable yet controversial political career. Elected as an MP in 2014, 2018, and 2024, Azim’s past was marred by allegations and legal troubles. He was listed in police records for involvement in arms and explosives smuggling and faced nine cases related to arms, explosives, narcotics, and extortion. An Interpol notice in 2008 linked him to arms and explosives. Azim’s illicit activities began in 1986 during the Jatiya Party’s rule, smuggling goods through the Bagda border of India. By 1991, he had shifted to gold smuggling, transporting consignments through the Baghdanga border, and in 2007, the Bangladesh Rifles seized 12.95 kilograms of gold linked to him.

The Masterminds

The plot was masterminded by Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, a Bangladeshi citizen living in the U.S. and a close friend of Azim. Shaheen’s brother is the mayor of Kotchandpur municipality in Bangladesh. Amanullah Aman, a leader of the Purbo Banglar Communist Party and a known extremist, and his girlfriend Sylitsa Ahman, were also key planners. The motive behind the murder was a business conflict; Azim allegedly owed money to Shaheen, with disputes arising over the division of gold smuggling profits. The contract for Azim’s assassination was valued at Rs. 5 crore.

The Plot

The intricate murder plot unfolded over several weeks. On April 30, Shaheen traveled to Bangladesh after finalizing the murder plan in Kolkata. He was accompanied by Aman and Sylitsa, and together they pre-rented a duplex flat in Sanjiba Garden, New Town, Kolkata. Shaheen’s associates Siam and Jihad were already stationed in Kolkata to facilitate the plan. Shaheen returned to Bangladesh on May 10. On May 12, MP Anwarul traveled to Kolkata via the Darshana border of Chuadanga. By May 13, the killers had lured Anwarul to the flat in New Town, where they executed the heinous murder.

The Murder

On May 12, Anwarul Azim arrived in Kolkata for medical treatment and stayed with his friend, Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar. The next day, he entered an upscale gated community in New Town, Kolkata, accompanied by three individuals. On the morning of May 14, two of the individuals who had entered with Azim were seen leaving with a trolley luggage bag. By May 18, Gopal Biswas reported Azim missing, stating he had been incommunicado since May 17.

The Honey Trap

A woman suspected of being used to “honey trap” Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anwar before his murder in Kolkata has been detained in Dhaka. The woman, identified as Shilanti Rahman, is a Bangladeshi national and the girlfriend of the prime accused, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. Shilanti was in Kolkata when Anwarul was murdered, and she returned to Dhaka with the main suspected killer, Amanullah Aman, on May 15.

The Probe

The investigation revealed bloodstains and plastic bags inside the New Town flat, indicating a gruesome crime. It is suspected that Azim was lured into the flat by a woman and subsequently strangled by three women. His body was then dismembered, with the murderers segregating flesh from bones and using turmeric powder to delay decomposition. The dismembered body parts were scattered at different locations, as evidenced by CCTV footage of trolley bags being transported. Messages were sent from Azim’s phone to his contacts, instructing them not to reach out to him, further obscuring the crime.

This meticulously planned and brutal assassination of MP Anwarul Azim Anar underscores the dangerous nexus of politics, business conflicts, and organized crime. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy behind this heinous act.

