Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. Visuals from counting centres in Indore and Morena were out on Tuesday morning.

By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra of Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat’s Dang counting centre also started the counting of votes for eight assembly constituencies in the state.

The assembly seats of Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan, Dang and Kaprada in Gujarat are up for contest in the current by-polls in Gujarat.

Apart from this, by-polls on 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 2 seats each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana were held. The results of the bye-election will be announced today.

Live Updates

02:07 (IST)

Manipur: Independent candidate wins one seat

Independent candidate wins one seat in #Manipur by-polls. BJP has won two seats and is leading on two.

01:35 (IST)

Manipur: BJP wins two of five seats

BJP wins two of the five seats which went to by-polls in the state, as per Election Commission The party is also leading on two seats, Independent leading on one seat.

01:12 (IST)

Karnataka: EC trends show BJP leading on both the seats

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, states ministers B Sriramulu, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, and other leaders of BJP celebrate at CM residence in Bengaluru as trends show the party leading on both the seats.

12:36 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading on 19 assembly seats

BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exchange sweets at their Bhopal office as trends show the party leading on 19 of the 28 seats. Congress is leading on 8 & BSP on one. In the 230-member assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs & Congress 87.

12:34 (IST)

Gujarat: BJP leading on all 8 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Gandhinagar show victory sign as the party leads on all eight Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls.

12:20 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP on 2

As per Election Commission trends of all 28 seats which went to by-polls, BJP is leading on 17 seats, Congress is ahead on 9 seats and BSP is leading on 2 seats.

12:08 (IST)

Gujarat: BJP leading on all 8 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on all eight Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends.

11:49 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leading on 5 seats, SP & an Independent candidate leading on 1 each

Bhartiya Janata Party is leading on five seats, Samajwadi Party and an Independent candidate are leading on 1 each.

11:43 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading on 17 seats, Congress on 9 & BSP on 1

Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 17 seats, Congress is ahead on 9 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party is on one.

11:26 (IST)

Jharkhand: BJP leading in Dumka, Congress leading in Bermo

As per the election commission, BJP is leading in Dumka and Congress is leading in Bermo assembly seats of Jharkhand.

11:05 (IST)

Haryana: Congress candidate leading over BJP's candidate in Baroda

As per the Election Commission, Congress candidate Indu Raj is leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt from Baroda assembly constituency in Haryana.

10:54 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading on 15 seats, Congress on 8 and BSP on 1

BJP is leading on 15 seats, Congress is ahead on 8 seats and BSP on one. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.

10:51 (IST)

Nagaland: Independent candidates leading on Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire seats

Independent candidates are leading on Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire assembly seats which went to by-polls.

10:44 (IST)

Congress leading on Marwahi assembly seat in Chhattisgarh

As per Election Commission, Congress is leading on Marwahi assembly seat in Chhattisgarh which went to bypolls.

10:41 (IST)

BJP leading on 13 seats, Congress on 7 and BSP on 1

Bhartiya Janata Party is currently leading on 13 seats, Congress on 7 and BSP is ahead on one. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.

10:31 (IST)

Manipur: BJP wins one of the five seats

BJP has won one of the five seats which went to by-polls in the state. The party is also leading on one seat as counting continues.

10:03 (IST)

Odisha: Biju Janata Dal leading on one out of the two assembly seats

Biju Janata Dal is currently leading on one out of the two assembly seats in Odisha which went to bypolls, as per the Election Commission.

09:58 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: Counting underway for 28 seats which went to by-polls

Visuals from counting centres in Indore (Photo 1 and 2) and Morena (Photo 3 and 4). As per Election Commission trends, BJP is ahead on 11 seats and Congress on 2.

09:57 (IST)

Karnaraka: BJP leading in RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats

According to Election Commission, BJP is currently leading in RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats of Karnataka.

09:50 (IST)

BJP takes lead on four out of the eight Gujarat Assembly seats

According to the Election Commission trends, Bhartiya Janata Party has taken lead on four out of the eight Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls.

09:47 (IST)

Counting of votes underway for Dubakka assembly seat, Telangana

Telangana: Counting of votes underway for Dubakka assembly seat which went to by-polls.

 