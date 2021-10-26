On October 2, BYJU's carried a full-page ad on a national daily, in which it claimed that it coached 36 of the top 100 candidates selected to be IAS officers. Soon after the ad was published, several of them denied this claiming that they said that they haven’t used their paid services.

BYJU’s has yet sparked yet another controversy with a misleading ad that claims that it helped 37% of IAS 2020 batch crack UPSC. In reality, actually it hadn’t. On October 2, BYJU’s carried a full-page ad on a national daily, in which it claimed that it coached 36 of the top 100 candidates selected to be IAS officers. Soon after the ad was published, several of them denied this claiming that they said that they haven’t used their paid services.

A case in example is Jagriti Awasthi, whose face was primarily seen in this full-page advertisement. Just a few days ago, UPSC has announced the result of stage 3 Civil service Exam and Awasthi had secured the second position in the country. She was selected to serve for the 2020 batch of Indian Administrative Services officers. In the ad, BYJU’s claimed that it had coached her to clear the exam. But in reality, it hadn’t.

Like Awasthi, Sarthak Agarwal (all-India rank 17) was also part of the ad. Once a Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 12 topper, he also came out to clarify that he hadn’t used their services at all.

Above all this, full page of advertisement showcased numbers of possible candidates claimed 36 in the top 100 had prepared for the civil services exam with them and that 281 out of 761 ranks – about 37% — had all trained with BYJU’s. This issue of the misleading ad is raised in the parliament as well. In response to this, the education ministry conceded that ed-tech companies were airing “inappropriate advertisements” and “misleading the customers”. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the-then education minister, said: “The ASCI has issued advertising guidelines for educational institutes and courses”.