C.R. Kesavan Criticizes Congress Government For Financial Ruin In Himachal

C.R. Kesavan, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned the Congress-led Himachal Government on Wednesday for the non-payment of state government employees' salaries.

“Utterly misled by their irrational, kathakat, voodoo economics and the tughlaq economics of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government in Himachal has plunged the state into financial ruin and the brink of bankruptcy.

Like an unreliable, unsafe, and precarious leaky boat, the Congress government with its reckless false promises made during elections has plunged the state and the future of its people into desperate darkness,” said Kesavan in a statement.

Criticism of Congress Leadership

Further criticizing the Congress, Kesavan questioned the silence of the Congress leadership, stating that the Gandhi family has abandoned the people of Himachal Pradesh. “We have read in the papers from time to time that they (the Gandhi family) go to Shimla for a vacation, but now why have they abandoned the good people of Himachal Pradesh? Mr. Rahul Gandhi, who comments on everything under the sun, even in Timbuktu, why is he maintaining such a steely silence on the financial catastrophe caused by his own Congress government in Himachal Pradesh?” he added.

Employee Salary Delay and Financial Strain

The delay in the disbursement of salaries for employees of the state Secretariat has left the employees anxious and prompted them to draft a letter to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Finance, demanding an immediate release of their salaries. The employees argue that the delay is causing financial strain, preventing them from meeting their monthly obligations.

Earlier, during the Himachal Assembly session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the financial struggles in the House, announcing a two-month deferment of salaries for himself, ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), and MLAs. However, he later claimed there was no financial crisis, contradicting his initial statement.

Opposition Criticism and Government Response

Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, criticized the situation, stating, “Rahul Gandhi’s fake guarantees have been exposed in Himachal Pradesh. Other states should also learn a lesson from this.” Thakur further emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the inconsistency in the government’s statements.

He also noted that the opposition had sought a discussion in the House on the economic situation but claimed the government is not treating the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

(WITH INPUTS FROMANI)

