Watch: An armed man shooting at the protesters at near the Jamia University. He was shouting that he will give Azadi (Freedom) to the people who have been protesting against the CAA-NRC.

An unidentified assailant entered the protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and opened up fire at the protesters who were marching peacefully from the Jamia to the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Reports said a Jamia Millia Islamia university student got injured in the attack that resulted in a panic situation in the area.

A video of the incident is also doing round the internet that shows a wearing in a black and white colour jacket with a gun in hand walking on the streets shouting Yeh lo aazadi (here’s your freedom).

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Reports said that the armed man was meters away the policemen deployed near the Jamia University. But soon after the incident, police personnel held him and took into the custody along with a gun.

A senior police officer, Chinmoy Biswal told the media that the man has been arrested who fired at the crowd coming from Jamia.

An eye witness said that a man with a gun in his hand came from the opposite side and tried to disturb the peaceful march. People got really scared when he pointed the gun towards the crowd. Protesters approached to the police but they did nothing, said another man who was present at the spot.

When protesters tried to control him and take the gun from his hand, he shot one of the Jamia students, said reports.

The student who got injured in the incident was identified as Shadaab Farukh, who hails from Kashmir. His friends took him to the nearby hospital as bullet injured his left hand.

