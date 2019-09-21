The cab drivers alleged that traffic police fined them for not carrying condoms in their first aid kits. The new Motor Vehicles Act have not mentioned keeping the condoms in vehicles.

After alleging traffic police for issuing challans, Delhi cab drivers said they are fined by the traffic police if did not have a condom in their first-aid kit. The cab drivers operating in the national capital-NCR have said that they have been carrying condoms, besides other medicines, in their first aid kits as they are penalised by police if found without condoms. The drivers questioned that they have never asked the reason why they get penalised.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hasan has said that there is nothing mentioned in The Motor Vehicles Act about condoms. They are not issuing any challan to drivers for not having condoms in their first aid kits. The shocking details by the traffic police have left community particularly drivers in dilemma.

Recently, the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act were passed by the Parliament and the Act came into effect from September 1, 2019. The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The new list of challans has left the vehicle owners in deep stress across the country. The act does not mandate the carrying of condoms in the vehicle.

Delhi: Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hasan says, "There is nothing mentioned in The Motor Vehicles Act about condoms. We are not issuing any challan to drivers for not having condoms in their first aid kits." https://t.co/pn0fdmml6m — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

The new rules include carrying a first aid box with sterilized finger dressing, iodine bottle, medicine glass and others. The Motor Vehicles Act, 1989 does not mandate keeping condoms in the first-aid box of vehicles.

The traffic police have also said that they have not issued any challan to drivers for not carrying condoms. However, drivers alleged that the traffic police have failed to educate them about carrying condoms in vehicles. They said they are still confused about the importance of carrying condoms in their cars.

