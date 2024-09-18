Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Cabinet Announces Indian Institute Of Immersive Creators, Aims To Encourage Youth

The move is aimed at encouraging the skilling of five lakh youth.

Cabinet Announces Indian Institute Of Immersive Creators, Aims To Encourage Youth

Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18) approved the plan to setup a new Indian Institute for Immersive Creators on the lines of IITs, IIMs. The move is aimed at encouraging the skilling of five lakh youth.

Aims To Encourage Youth ashwini vaishnav Cabinet Announces Indian Institute Of Immersive Creators

