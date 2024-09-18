Cabinet Announces Indian Institute Of Immersive Creators, Aims To Encourage Youth

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Today, the Creator Economy is becoming one of the most powerful economies… We are creating a new institution on the lines of IIM, IIT to which the formal name will be given later but most probably it will be named as Indian Institute of Immersive Creators. There is a very big thought process behind it – to create new creative properties using our cultural heritage with our own IP rights and to take leadership in technology…”