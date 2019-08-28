The Union Cabinet has approved 100 per cent foreign direct investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing in a bid to overcome the general downturn that is being reported. The Cabinet has eased FDI norms in single brand retail as well as digital media to spur greater foreign investment.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the duo of Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal announced the new decisions of the cabinet. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wasn’t present. Goyal, the Commerce Minister, said the last financial year saw the greatest FDI inflow into the economy. He said FDI norms have been liberalised and simplified so that India can become the world’s manufacturing hub and help in creating jobs for India’s youth.

On single brand retail, the previous norm of sourcing at least 30 per cent content locally has been relaxed. The single-brand retail companies now don’t need to establish a physical presence to start trading, they have been allowed to operate online if they wished without the need for investing in a physical presence. This will aid big foreign firms that had been ambivalent till now, like Ikea.

Digital media norms have been relaxed by allowing 26 per cent FDI.

The slowdown has come to trouble the Narendra Modi government with auto sector leading the slide downwards. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced new measures to bolster the economy some of which included turning back the changes she had introduced in her maiden Budget. Over the last few days, the Reserve Bank of India has paid Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government. This decision of the RBI has drawn Opposition fire, who have said the government was out to rob the central bank.

