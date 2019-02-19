Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional Dearness Allowance (DA) of 3% over the existing rate of 9% to government employees, reported ANI. The move is likely to benefit more than one crore central government employees and pensioner.

Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional Dearness Allowance (DA) of 3% over the existing rate of 9% to government employees, reported ANI. The move is likely to benefit more than one crore central government employees and pensioner. The hike will be effective from January 1, 2019. The reports said that the hike will cost the exchequer over Rs. 9,000 crore. The announcement has been made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi.

Those who don’t know DA is a component of salary paid to employees to counter the effect of inflation. The Union Cabinet has also approved the promulgation of the Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and for replacement of the said Ordinance in Parliament by a replacement Bill. It has also approved a proposal for promulgation of Indian Medical Council (Amendment Second Ordinance-2019).

#Cabinet approves additional DA of 3% over the existing rate of 9% to govt. employees and dearness relief to pensioners from 1.1.2019@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @arunjaitley — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) February 19, 2019

Apart from that, Cabinet approved construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut covering a distance of 82.15 km. The project will cost a total of Rs. 30,274 crore. It has also approved Ahmedabad metro rail project, Phase 2, comprising two corridors. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Triple Talaq ordinance.

