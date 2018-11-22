Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor: Addressing to reporters in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Union Cabinet has decided to develop the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi as heritage town on Smart City principles. Apart from that, a heritage complex at Sultanpur Lodhi, "Pind Babe Nanak da" will be developed to depict life in times of Guru Nanak Devji and Sultanpur Lodhi railway station will also be upgraded. The Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year.

Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor: In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has approved the building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. In this regard, India has approached and requested the Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of Sikh community and build a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory to facilitate easy and smooth visits of pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year. Addressing reporters in New Delhi, the home minister said the Kartarpur corridor project, with all modern amenities and facilities, will be implemented with Central government funding. The Union Cabinet has decided to develop the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi as heritage town on Smart City principles. Apart from that, a heritage complex at Sultanpur Lodhi, “Pind Babe Nanak da” will be developed to depict life in times of Guru Nanak Devji and Sultanpur Lodhi railway station will also be upgraded.

On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Rajnath Singh requested all the states and Union Territories to celebrate the 550th Birth Anniversary of the Sikh guru with much fervour. Rajnath also said that Indian missions overseas have been instructed to organize special events on the occasion and the UNESCO will be requested to publish Shri Guru Nanak Devji’s writings in world languages. The senior BJP leader further said that commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released by the government of India and a High-Level Committee chaired by him will regularly review, monitor and oversee the implementation of activities to celebrate 550th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji.

India has approached and urged the Pakistan government to recognize the sentiments of Sikh community and build a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory to facilitate easy & smooth visits of pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/1oq0TWx7bD — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

In landmark decision, Cabinet approves building & development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Govt funding: Home Minister pic.twitter.com/wQnkGaiGFl — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

Speaking at an event in Punjab during Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli, former cricketer and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had created a controversy after he stated that he will not only hug but kiss Pakistan Army General Qamar Bajwa if Pakistan opens Kartarpur corridor. Sidhu claimed that Pakistan had said it hundreds of times that they were ready to open Baba Nanak’s Langa (barrier), Kartarpur da Langa (Kartarpur’s corridor). If they actually succeed in doing so, Sidhu said that he will not only hug by kiss Qamar Bajwa. Sidhu further added that he had no regrets about the hug which he gave to the General of Pakistan Army.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More