Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor: In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has approved the building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Addressing to reporters in New Delhi, the home minister said India will urge the government of Pakistan to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory and the Kartarpur corridor project, with all modern amenities and facilities, will be implemented with Central government funding. The Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year.

On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Rajnath Singh requested all the states and Union Territories to celebrate the 550th Birth Anniversary of the Sikh guru with much fervour. Rajnath also said that Indian missions overseas have been instructed to organize special events on the occasion and the UNESCO will be requested to publish Shri Guru Nanak Devji’s writings in world languages. The senior BJP leader further said that commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released by the government of India and a High-Level Committee chaired by him will regularly review, monitor and oversee the implementation of activities to celebrate 550th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

